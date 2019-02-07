grammy performance
- MusicJoe Budden Slams "Bozos" Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Grammy PerformanceJoe Budden wasn't a fan of the duo's appearance at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Calls Out Grammys Mid-Performance After Being Snubbed 10 Times"They slept on me 10 times!" By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Playboi Carti Out For Grammy PerformanceTravis Scott remarked, "They slept on me 10 times!" during his Grammy performance following his latest loss for Best Rap Album.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce Won't Perform At This Weekends Grammys, Despite RumorsNeither Beyonce or Taylor Swift will be performing at the Grammys.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Responds To Candace Owens' Suggesting 'WAP' Is Ruining American SocietyCardi didn't seem to take the flack from the political commentator about her "WAP" Grammy performance too seriously. By Madusa S.
- GramAngela Simmons Steals The Show In Aerosmith & Run DMC Grammy PhotoAngela Simmons has a legendary photo collection no one can deny. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureAriana Grande Changed Lyrics After Reconciling With Her Father For Her Grammy PerformanceAriana Grande is saying "Thank You" to her father, Edward Butera. By Dominiq R.
- MusicNick Jonas Performed At The Grammys With Food Stuck In His TeethNick Jonas laughs off the comments by acknowledging he eats his "greens."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFuture Bails On Grammy Party Performance That Ciara & Russell Wilson AttendedSources believe Future bailed on his Grammy party performance after finding out Ciara & Russell were attending.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Performs "Stop Trying To Be God" & "No Bystanders" At 2019 GrammysTravis Scott serves up a rowdy "Astroworld" medley from a cage.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Claps Back At Grammy Producer Over Performance DisagreementAriana Grande blasts Ken Ehrlich for claiming that it was "too late for her to pull something together.”By Aron A.