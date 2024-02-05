Travis Scott Calls Out Grammys Mid-Performance After Being Snubbed 10 Times

Music award shows can be a controversial thing for artists or fans to discuss. For instance, we know how Drake and Eminem feel about the Recording Academy. Their opinions on the Grammys are well-documented at this point. Now, we know how Travis Scott views it. He let his emotions be clear as day during his hat-trick performance at the 66th Grammys last night. Travis Scott led with two of his most popular cuts from UTOPIA, "MY EYES" and I KNOW ?" The more mellow cuts were a stark contrast to the explosiveness of "FE!N."

The rage track, featuring Playboi Carti, turned out to be the perfect moment for La Flame to set the Recording Academy ablaze. Travis Scott shouted "They slept on me 10 times!" in place of the song's traditional lyrics. Yes, believe it or not, he has never won a GRAMMY award in 10 overall nominations. One of his most shocking snubs was back in 2018 when he lost Best Rap Album to Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy.

Travis Let's The Academy Know How He Feels

Many felt Cardi should not have won that year over all of the nominees. Fans of Travis Scott were expectedly stunned when they found out he was "snubbed" again. One fan comments, "lol if I’m trav im leavin." Another adds, "man he should’ve won." However, the winner this year was more respectable than back in 2018 in many people's eyes. Killer Mike, one half of Run The Jewels, swept almost every rap category. He went on to take Best Rap Album, Rap Performance, and Rap Song. While UTOPIA was a great album, it seems Travis has to step his game up even further to snag a GRAMMY award.

