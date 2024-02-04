Fans Share Throwback Photo Of Drake & Travis Scott Ahead Of Grammys 2024 Showdown

Fans have circulated an image of Drake comforting Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys ahead of the expected showdown between the two men at tonight's awards. Scott saw both "Sicko Mode" and Astroworld lost out in the song and album categories respectively. Drake, whose "God's Plan" beat "Sicko Mode" was the picture of humility as he comforted his fellow nominee. Scott has previously spoken about how hard those losses hit him.

However, history is a cyclical beast and five years later, the pair are set to face off again. Her Loss from Drake & 21 Savage goes up against Scott's UTOPIA for "Best Rap Album". While it's not a direct head-to-head clash as it would be with For All The Dogs, it's still another Grammys pitting Scott against Drizzy. Who do you think is going to take home the award? Let us know in the comments.

Travis Scott Stops Concert To Lecture Stage-Rushing Fan

Meanwhile, Scott showed that he had learned from the tragedies of his past as he stopped a show to lecture a fan who tried to rush the stage at his recent show. “Ragin’ ain’t runnin’. If you runnin’ down here, that ain’t ragin’. Ragin’ is ragin’. Get back out there before one of these n-ggas knock your lights out. You get what I’m sayin’?” Scott told the fan before sending him back into the crowd. The rest of the audience proceeded to show the admonished fan what "ragin" actually looked like.

Of course, Scott is particularly sensitive to the dangers of a fan rush following the infamous AstroWorld tragedy. It's not the first time that Scott has admonished a fan on the current Circus Maximus tour. While in Austin, Scott chose to rage alongside a fan who rushed the stage. However, he did give the fan a talking to before deciding to indulge them. Despite these hiccups, the Circus Maximus tour has proven to be a massive success for Scott. It recently included a surprise appearance from Kanye West and may result in a new album being released.

