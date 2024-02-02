Drake Tells Adin Ross The Price Of Flying On His Private Jet

Drake has revealed to Adin Ross that he needs $3M to fly on the rapper's private jet, Air Drake. The revelation came as Drake dialed into Ross' latest stream. However, Ross, who is either a multi-millionaire or broke depending on the day, appeared confident that he could put the money together to cop a ride on the luxury airliner. Despite this, Drake held firm and let Ross know that there were no "friends and family discount" on an Air Drake trip. It was $3M or nothing.

Air Drake is a customized Boeing 767-200 that Drizzy acquired through a commercial partnership with Cargojet. It features a sky blue and white livery designed by Drake's late friend, Virgil Abloh. The fully customized interior has been likened to a five-star hotel and features at least three private suites and two living rooms.

Ross is going to go a long way towards that $3M benchmark thanks to a recent confrontation with 21 Savage. The UK-born Atlanta rapper has promised to pay Adin Ross $400K after the streamer discovered that the rapper's crew had brought marked cards for their gambling stream. 21 denied any knowledge of the cards but said he would honor his debt and pay Ross the full amount he owed. The rapper had been down $400K at one point in the stream before making a miraculous comeback, eventually cashing out with Ross owing him $120K.

Despite 21's pledge, commenters online still came after the rapper for the seemingly shady behavior. "21 a bum for this," one person noted. "This is why his last album flopped," added another. However, not everyone was convinced by the situation. "In todays episode of “totally not made up by Adin Ross for the internet clicks", argued another streamer. Do you think Ross is faking drama for content? Or did 21 really try to hustle him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

