Adin Ross Confirms 21 Savage Reimbursed Him After Marked Cards Scandal

During a phone call with Kai Cenat, Adin Ross cleared the air about the ongoing situation with 21 Savage. First, Ross made it very clear that he did not blame 21 for using marked cards during their recent high-stakes gambling stream. Instead, Ross placed the blame on a member of Savage's crew. Furthermore, Ross confirmed that since the stream, he had received a $250K payment from 21 to settle their debt. Cenat was simply happy that Ross, a close friend of his, had "got that bread".

It appears the pair settled on $250K after a variety of numbers were thrown around following their stream. 21 initially promised to pay Ross $400K after the streamer discovered that the rapper's crew had brought marked cards for their gambling stream. 21 denied any knowledge of the cards. However, he said he would honor his debt and pay Ross the full amount he owed. The rapper had been down $400K at one point in the stream before making a miraculous comeback, eventually cashing out with Ross owing him $120K.

Read More: Adin Ross & Soulja Boy Trolled By Twerking Prankster On OmeTV: Watch

Adin Ross Tries To Cop Flight On Air Drake, Gets Told Insane Cost

Meanwhile, 21 is not the only rapper that Ross has been rolling with lately. Drake has revealed to Adin Ross that he needs $3M to fly on the rapper's private jet, Air Drake. The revelation came as Drake dialed into Ross' latest stream. However, Ross, who is either a multi-millionaire or broke depending on the day, appeared confident that he could put the money together to cop a ride on the luxury airliner. Despite this, Drake held firm and let Ross know that there were no "friends and family discount" on an Air Drake trip. It was $3M or nothing.

Air Drake is a customized Boeing 767-200 that Drizzy acquired through a commercial partnership with Cargojet. It features a sky blue and white livery designed by Drake's late friend, Virgil Abloh. The fully customized interior has been likened to a five-star hotel and features at least three private suites and two living rooms.

Read More: Adin Ross Flexes $1.5M Diamond Pendant Of His Initials

[via]