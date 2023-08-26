Adin Ross Flexes $1.5M Diamond Pendant Of His Intials

Controversial streamer Adin Ross has some new drip. Ross took to social media to show off a large diamond-encrusted pendant of his initials (AR). Furthermore, Ross claimed that the pendant cost $1.5 million. Ross is one of the faces of Kick, a live-streaming platform set up to rival Twitch. Kick boasts better revenue for its streamers and less oversight and moderation. However, this has garnered the platform an incredibly negative reputation. Ross himself has streamed with several self-identifying Nazis. Furthermore, claims about streamer contracts (Ross was reported to have signed a two-year, $150 million deal) have started to hurt the company.

According to founder and advisor Trainwrecks, Kick is now struggling to sign new streamers. False reports about the size of the contracts given out have stymied negotiations with other talent. It’s understandable – if you’ve heard that Ross is making $150 million and you are equal to or bigger than Ross, you’ll want an equivalent deal. However, if you are then told that those numbers are massively exaggerated, you will be less interested in signing on.

Ross Tries To Deflect Recent Fails With New Bling

While Ross is trying to promote his “gangsta” image with a new pendant, it doesn’t hide the fact that he got ego-checked twice in the same stream. Ross recently went to spar with Ryan Garcia. While he was there, he tried to link up with Floyd Mayweather, who put the streamer in his place. Ross’ tough guy act completely evaporated as Mayweather verbally dissected him with ease. Ross can be heard stammering and deflecting throughout their brief conversation.

Then Ross stepped into the ring with Garcia and was immediately punished for not taking the session seriously. Trying to 2v1 Garcia alongside Neon, both streamers were dispatched before the 30-second mark. In fact, clips of the encounter end with a visibly shaken Ross weakly begging for a timeout. Because that’s the reality of life – no amount of million-dollar jewelry can make up for the fact that you ain’t shit outside your internet bubble.

