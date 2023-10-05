Floyd Mayweather Surprises Friend With Quarter-Mil Watch

Floyd Mayweather really put the "money" in "Money Man" this week as he surprised his friend with a watch worth $250K. "The Money Man is back. I'm right here with my main man, Shuki. We in L.A., ballin' out. This watch right here is going to Shuki. One of my custom pieces. Money Man, y'all know the rest," Mayweather said in a video shared on social media. The piece is a white diamond and gold piece straight out of Mayweather's personal collection.

Of course, Mayweather's friends aren't the only ones who benefit from his generosity. Back in August, Mayweather personally paid for 68 families to fly from Maui to Honolulu following devastating wildfires. He also covered hotel tabs for the families, as well as providing food tabs and clothing hauls while they recover from the tragedy. He reportedly worked with the clothing retailer H&M to achieve the latter of those goals. Mayweather declined to comment when approached by TMZ. While he confirmed the report, he stated that he was not looking to garner additional attention.

Mayweather Checks Adin Ross, Blueface

However, things are much less pleasant for people who aren't Mayweather's friends. Back in August, streamer Adin Ross tried to hang with Mayweather, only to get his ego harshly checked. "Where's my check? Can't be filming me for free," Mayweather can be heard saying with a laugh. "I ain't go no money, bro, I'm broke. I want to get money, like you," Ross responds. However, Mayweather immediately called cap on that, referring to Ross' contract with Kick, "My boy here saying that you got that NBA money," Mayweather says. This refers to the rumors that Kick signed Ross to a two-year, $150 million deal. Kick's founder, Trainwrecks, claims that this number is false. "Not that NBA money, bro…" Ross replied, trying to deflect. The background noise makes it hard to hear the rest of the conversation but Mayweather appears to bring up Charleston White. "I got a problem with him, I don't mess with him," Ross quickly says. "Dude said he wanted to r-word my sister."

Meanwhile, Mayweather also showed up on Crazy In Love, sparring with Blueface. However, much to the disappointment to many viewers, Mayweather went easy on the rapper. Furthermore, the 50-0 legend even went as far as to give Blueface "two free shots for TV".

