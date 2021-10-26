flex
- Pop CultureNorth West Flexes Her Grills For Social MediaSome folks online compared her mouthpiece to her father's fashion sensibilities, and remarked that this would be some cold release artwork.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGervonta Davis Flexes Stacks Of Cash Amid Beef With HoneyKomb BrazyDavis casually showed off upwards of $100K.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFunk Flex On Jada Pinkett Smith: "This Is The Worst Type Of Woman!"The Hot 97 icon went off on Jada for reacting to Keefe D's arrest in the Tupac murder case, saying she should focus on Will Smith.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Blasts DJ Envy On Funk Flex For Fraud SchemeRozay even roped Charlamagne into the conversation, as he and Flex roasted Envy for trying to "sell fake houses."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAdin Ross Flexes $1.5M Diamond Pendant Of His InitialsRoss is trying to show that he's got skin in the drip game.By Ben Mock
- TVLil Meech Flexes On Gianni Paolo & The "Power" CastThe 50 Cent television universe continues to compete with each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Proclaims "God Is Good" After Dropping $200k On New ChainThe Brooklyn rapper got himself some pricey new drip.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Takes To Instagram Story To Flex Stacks Of Cash"Almost Healed" brought in big bucks for The Voice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Previews New Song Set To Drop This FridayKid Cudi is about to bless his fans with a new single.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi Amends Release Schedule After Backlash To "Flex"Kid Cudi is switching up his music drops.By Ben Mock
- MusicRick Ross Boasts His Massive Fire Truck For His Promise Land Car ShowAnd the war with fellow car show host DJ Envy continues.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Flexes Line Of Strippers Waiting To Dance For Him: WatchThe 46-year-old father of five didn't hesitate to show off his NSFW views to followers on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicVince Staples Won't Flex Wealth: "My Consumer Base...Is Making Minimum Wage""I’m not gon' go show them a big old house, I’m not gon' go show them me on vacation, I’m not gon' show them a car," the Long Beach rapper says.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJaden Smith Flexes His Abs In Shirtless Selfies Ahead Of Tour With Justin BieberThe 23-year-old will be joining Bieber on his "Justice" tour this spring.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Flexes Huge Stacks Of Cash, Says He Makes $100K Per DayThe "Crank That" rapper let everybody know just how much money he's making.By Taylor McCloud