Gervonta Davis Flexes Stacks Of Cash Amid Beef With HoneyKomb Brazy

Gervonta Davis took to social media to flex his huge wealth, simply posting a picture of a bed covered in stacks and stacks of cash. Each stack continues at least ten bands, meaning that there would be over a hundred thousand featured in the picture. Davis' net worth from his 29-0 professional career is believed to be in the region of four to five million dollars.

Of course, the picture comes only about a week after Davis publicly beefed with HoneyKomb Brazy. Davis challenged Brazy to a bare-knuckle fight last weekend. "We can one with no gloves on!" Davis wrote on Instagram. This was in response to Brazy saying "When u want to do it I'm really like that. I'm not dodging no smoke. Real prison baby." Furthermore, this was the follow-on to Brazy, unprompted, claiming that he could beat Davis in a one-on-one fight.

Who is Gervonta Davis' Next Opponent?

It appears that the fight with Brazy may not actually happen. However, it has left fans wondering who Davis will actually fight next. Widely speculated options include Vasyl Lomachenko and William Zepeda. Another option is Shakur Stevenson. Davis' contemporaries in Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia both took shots at Stevenson after Stevenson eeked out a win in his lightweight title fight versus Edwin De Los Santos. "Stop that scared narrative … nobody was ever scared of that bum!" Haney wrote on X. "Imagine going to this fight for Formula 1 weekend, I would ask for my money back and go straight to bed, that's how sleepy I'd be from being there," Garcia wrote on his own account. Both men have feuded with Stevenson over the course of 2023 and are each viewed as a future opponent for him.

However, even Stevenson was critical of his performance. "I had a bad performance tonight. That's all I'm really focused on. I wasn't feeling too good, so I'll live with it. It's OK. I didn't feel good before the fight. Honestly, I had already told myself that if I feel like this in the ring and if it's not going well, I'm going to make sure that I box and get the victory. I don't make excuses. It happens. We go through a lot as fighters," Stevenson told ESPN.

