HoneyKomb Brazy Drops Finesse2tymes Snitching Allegations, Revealed To Be Subject Of FBI Surveillance

HoneyKomb Brazy has retracted his claims that Finesse2tymes snitched on him, leading to his current legal troubles. "I wanna take back what I about said finesse. All my paperwork just came and at first it looked bra really did that but I got all facts here and bra ain't got nun to do with that. I ain't wit lying on no n-gga name bout no rat sh-t," Brazy wrote on social media. The statement was one of the first that Brazy made after being released on bond amid federal charges.

Meanwhile, a senior FBI agent appeared to reveal that Brazy was under surveillance prior to his arrest. Special Agent Evan Fisher testified that the FBI knew that Brazy was "out and about" prior to his arrest during a traffic stop in December 2023. Fisher declined to expand on why Brazy was being surveilled. However, Fisher did note that Brazy had been that the rapper had been the "subject of multiple investigations for years." At the time of writing, it is unclear when Brazy will be expected back in court on his new charges.

HoneyKomb Brazy Feuds With Gervonta Davis

However, this is just the latest mess that Brazy has found himself in. In November 2023, Gervonta Davis challenged Brazy to a bare-knuckle fight. "We can one with no gloves on!" Davis wrote on Instagram. This was in response to Brazy saying "When u want to do it I'm really like that. I'm not dodging no smoke. Real prison baby." Furthermore, this was the follow-on to Brazy, unprompted, claiming that he could beat Davis in a one-on-one fight.

Davis is 29-0 in his boxing career, most recently having beaten Ryan Garcia in April. However, any boxing plans for the rest of the year were derailed after Davis was placed under house arrest (and later jailed) for a March 2021 hit-and-run arrest. At the time of writing, Davis has not announced any plans for his next fight. However, options include Vasyl Lomachenko and William Zepeda.

