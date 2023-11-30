HoneyKomb Brazy Issues An Apology To J. Prince Jr.

HoneyKomb Brazy recently called out J. Prince Jr. over some label issues with Rap-A-Lot, as well as making claims that he got slapped. It's a bit of an unclear feud, as social media spats tend to be, but it seems to have ended before things really even started. Moreover, he took to his Instagram this week to issue an apology to the rap mogul's son for his actions. Not only that, but the rapper fully admitted that he's in the wrong here, and hopes that they can talk face-to-face soon. Despite Brazy's other beefs, it's heartening to see him want to make things right, if only for the inspiration it can give us to do the same in our lives.

"I just talk to big home @jprincerespect for like 4 hours straight on FaceTime," HoneyKomb Brazy's message began. "He really solid af n always wanted wats best for me n he was always there for me my whole bid. I really love the OG n he stood on business n standing on business righteous heart felt type s**t. Uk we rocking like cut off stockings [two 100 emojis].

HoneyKomb Brazy's Apology To J. Prince Jr.: Read

"I just be in brazy mode sometimes but I apologize to u fr," HoneyKomb Brazy went on. "N we ain't going to never do that no more cause that's was really some b**ch s**t on my end. I admit that now. @jprincejr need to catch that flight so we can talk face to face." Furthermore, this is especially heartening because the MC's faced a lot of violence and tragic ends to conflicts throughout his life, ones that are nice to see him avoid. For example, his grandparents tragically died in a house fire over a Facebook post relating to his relations with OMB Peezy.

Meanwhile, J. Prince Jr. is still involved with some feuds with other rappers, although this is more tangential than legitimate. He, like many others, trolled Gunna online, with him specifically naming a mouse he found after him on Instagram. For now, though, it's good to hear that this didn't go any further. For more news and the latest updates on HoneyKomb Brazy and the Prince family, keep checking in with HNHH.

