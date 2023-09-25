J Prince Jr. Trolls Gunna With Pet Mouse On IG

J Prince Jr. shared a video of a mouse he found in his pool on Instagram while naming the rodent, Gunna. He soundtracked the video to Gunna’s recent single, “fukumean.” Prince was clearly referencing the belief that Gunna snitched on Young Thug and his YSL associates to avoid prison time.

Fans didn’t love the post when 2Cool2Blog reshared it on Instagram. “Lamest person to ever live right here ladies and gentlemen,” one user commented. Another wrote: “J Prince Jr. gotta focus on another man since he ain’t got a real career or talent.” One fan noted that Prince still is streaming Gunna’s music. “Cr*zy how he still blastin son music in the back, bad publicity is still good publicity,” they wrote.

Gunna Attends The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Gunna attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Gunna accepted a plea deal to be released from prison back in December 2022. He shot down the idea he provided information to hurt Young Thug or any other YSL members when he got out. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said in a statement. “My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.” Check out J Prince Jr.’s video trolling Gunna below.

J Prince Jr. Trolls Gunna

Five months later, he dropped his first album since his initial arrest, A Gift & A Curse. “Fukumean” went on to become his first top-ten solo single. Be on the lookout for more new music from Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

