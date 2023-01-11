Only two full months have passed since Takeoff was murdered in Houston, Texas. As a result, the Hip-Hop community is still mourning the late Migos rapper. In fact, Quavo shared a touching tribute song to his nephew and close collaborator just last week.

However, in addition to the mourning, new information surrounding Takeoff’s murder is now surfacing on the internet more and more. Comedian Shawty Shawty recently spoke about the infamous dice game that led to the lethal altercation. Now, Houston’s own J. Prince has given more insight into what happened in the aftermath of Takeoff’s passing.

NEW YORK – JUNE 03: RAP-A-LOT RECORDS owner J.Prince attends 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

J. Prince Calls Social Media’s Coverage of J. Prince Jr. “One Of The Biggest Lies”

According to the Houston-bred mogul, J. Prince Jr.’s actions were blown out of proportion. Furthermore, Prince argues that the now-viral clip of his son shows just a sliver of what happened that night.

“You know, one of the biggest lies that was told was he walked by, you know, Takeoff’s body as if he was heartless and didn’t care,” J. Prince said. “In reality, Jr. [and] my cousin, Michael Prince that’s here — they was there with Takeoff from the beginning to the end. You know what I mean?”

“Even when they walked by, the walk-by part — it took three seconds of a hour and some situation. When Mike and Jr. was walking by, he actually went in the restroom to wash blood off of his hands. Where he had reached up under Takeoff to pick him up, and his fingers went in it.”

Time will tell if fans believe J. Prince’s account of J. Prince Jr.’s actions following Takeoff’s passing. For now, the Rap-A-Lot CEO’s explanation is just the latest tidbit of information to come out about that fateful night in Houston.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 29: Takeoff of Unc & Phew performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

In other news, the primary suspect in Takeoff’s murder has been released from jail. Earlier this week, an anonymous person described as a “concerned citizen and family friend” posted Patrick Clark’s $1 million bond. Clark’s arraignment is reportedly scheduled for March 9, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates in that case.

