Following a two-month hiatus in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Quavo came through with a tribute song on Wednesday night dedicated to his nephew. Qua’s latest single goes into detail about his relationship with Takeoff, deeper than what the world saw. He reflects on their time growing up together in the Nawfside, the times they shared on stage, and vowing to keep his name alive as long as he can.

“I wish I had a time machine/ So you can take a ride with me,” he sings on “WITHOUT YOU.” “Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew/ So you can never say goodbye to me.”

Quavo released the single on Soundcloud and dropped a lyric video on YouTube, announcing it on Twitter once it went live. The visuals largely show the Migos rapper sitting and smoking in the studio while the lyrics appear on the screen.

The Murda Beatz-produced offering marks Quavo’s first release since Take’s passing on November 1st. For most fans, it was a surprising listen since it was the first time hearing Quavo open up about Takeoff’s death in song. Quavo shared his thoughts to fans in his Instagram tribute following the funeral.

Fans praised Quavo’s vulnerability, particularly, which had many on the verge of tears. Following its release, the comment section was filled with Quavo’s peers and celebrity friends, who commended him for his tribute. LeBron James, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and Druski slid into the comment sections to show support for Quavo in the light of the song’s release. “Hold ya head champ,” LeBron commented.

On Twitter, fans revealed that they were left emotional once they heard the song. “That Quavo song got my ass crying rn,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Man that new song @QuavoStuntin just dropped “Without you” dedicated to ‘Takeoff’ had me in tears with goosebumps damn you can hear the pain in his voice. I’m sorry ‘Quavo’ Rip TakeOff.”

It appears as though Quavo is preparing to return tho the limelight following Takeoff’s death. Just days before he released the single, he joined Diddy in St. Barth’s for his NYE bash. Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and others were also at the party.

Check out a few reactions to Quavo’s new song below.

Quavo's Takeoff tribute just fucked me up pic.twitter.com/RA2fX7g9tF — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 5, 2023

That and Quavo saying I'm sorry in the end just WRECKED me https://t.co/UPf0KnWSCG — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 5, 2023

One of The Most Special Records I Ever Produced.. Making This One Hit Different ♾️🚀 @QuavoStuntin

“Without You” Out Now pic.twitter.com/LsQQLZNThx — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz) January 5, 2023

I listened to Quavo’s new tribute to Takeoff and started thinking about the 90s. In the 90s, I feel like there were a lot of big songs (radio singles) about people passing. pic.twitter.com/Wb7E6mPpN2 — GNCordova (@GNCordova) January 5, 2023

The type of pain no one would want to imagine. Pray for Quavo.



RIP Takeoff

pic.twitter.com/E60TA6nM8F — Milagro Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) January 5, 2023

When Quavo said “I wish I had a time machine, so you can take a ride with me, wrap my arms around & hold you tight phew, so you could never say goodbye to me” 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VGpsF3I0Cf — LIH (@arieticallih) January 5, 2023

me after watching quavo last music video😢 long live takeoff🚀 pic.twitter.com/qs0UbMaCXa — kalothe1 (@kalothe1) January 5, 2023

Everyone after watching Quavo’s new tribute to Takeoff “Without You”: pic.twitter.com/2Uh4TL6Tks — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 5, 2023

Just listened to Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff pic.twitter.com/iWBHuYikOc — hi Im Matt. (@_MateoMontana_) January 5, 2023