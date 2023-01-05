Just days after making his first appearance since Takeoff’s tragic death in November, Quavo has returned with new music in dedication to his nephew.

Huncho delivered a surprise new song on Wednesday night titled, “WITHOUT YOU,” his first release since Takeoff’s death. The rapper delves into his auto-tuned harmonies for a heartbreaking dedication over Murda Beatz’s production. Quavo reflects on cherished memories, from sharing a blunt with one another to major milestones, like gracing the stage at Coachella. However, the most gut-wrenching moment of the record comes towards the end as Quavo goes into a stream of consciousness, repeatedly singing, “Take, I’m sorry.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Quavo and Takeoff attend their “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening event on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Shortly after Takeoff’s funeral, Quavo paid respect on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute. In the post, Quavo reflected on their childhood and growing up together to Take’s innovative rhymes that pushed the Migos to the top of the charts.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he wrote. He further explained that he disliked being called “uncle.” “Now, I finally get it… you are OUR angel.”

He added, “Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart.”

Quavo’s new song comes a few days after he was spotted for the first time since Takeoff’s funeral. The Atlanta native joined Diddy for his star-studded New Year’s Eve bash in St. Barth’s. The rapper popped out and posted with pictures alongside Meek Mill, Lil Baby and others.

Check out Quavo’s new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg