Diddy brought out all of the stars for his massive NYE bash in St. Barth’s including Quavo, who has understandably kept out of the public eye since early November.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 8: Takeoff and Quavo attend “Unc & Phew” Album Release Party Hosted by Quavo & Takeoff at Republic Lounge on October 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The billionaire music mogul brought out all of the stars at the St. Barth‘s festivities. Though many of them, like Drake, appeared to have been on the island over the course of the week, they all rang in 2023 on Diddy’s yacht. The Bad Boy founder’s children joined him, along with his mother and Yung Miami. Additionally, artists like Fabolous, French Montana, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby joined in on the festivities.

Quavo was photographed alongside Meek Mill, Diddy, and Lil Baby, with whom he was rumored to have a feud. The Migos rapper appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night. Even Drake commented that he was “on one” after using an iced-out watch to tie his hair back.

Quavo spotted outside for the first time since the death of Takeoff. He brought in the New Year with Diddy and Meek Mill‼️🙏🎉 pic.twitter.com/AaMeKJARQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

Meek Mill, Quavo, and Lil Baby last night‼️🎉 pic.twitter.com/YGADBpVbku — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

Fans expressed their happiness to see Quavo outside following the tragic death of his nephew, Takeoff, in November. The rapper was last seen outside at Takeoff’s funeral on November 11th where he shared a heartfelt speech, which he later reposted on his Instagram page.

“Everyone felt [your] love and hugs while [you] were here and [you] made our dreams come true. Whenever you spoke, it manifested, when you said ‘God gonna do it,’ he did it. I’m just proud [to] be in your life. I’m proud to be ya uncle,” he wrote. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did, I always was in the wrong every time… I guess mama made that rule too! I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings, I’ve seen you bless me, I’ve seen you bless mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke.”