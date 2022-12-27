Diddy officially achieved billionaire status just a few months ago, but that hasn’t slowed down his work ethic at all. If anything, the 53-year-old is working as hard as he can to bring in more streams of revenue. He recently announced that a new album will be landing from him in the new year. As Daily Mail reports, he’s also presently filming something while on vacation with his family.

According to the outlet, Sean Combs has been spending Christmas in St. Barths. Joining him in the tropical paradise are several of his children. Among them are daughters Chance, Jessie, and D’Lila, as well as his sons, Christian and Quincy.

On Christmas Eve (December 25), the New Yorker and his offspring were out and about with a camera crew. Presently, we have no details regarding the project. Still, many are speculating we’ll be seeing a Combs family reality series in the near future.

During one night shoot on their trip, Diddy, Quincy, and Christian went out jewelry shopping, likely treating themselves to some luxurious pieces.

It’s been noted that the music mogul’s twin daughters appear to play an important role in the show. For many of their outings, they dressed in similarly styled outfits and have already flaunted various looks throughout their vacation.

In the past, Combs has worked on several reality projects. His VH1 series I Want To Work For Diddy ran for one season, and Making The Band was far more successful with 12 editions airing over the years.

Aside from his upcoming music and major money moves, fans would be undeniably pleased to learn more about the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker’s new baby mama, Dana Tran on his reality show.

Of course, they’ll also want answers regarding his situationship with Yung Miami, which is never not making headlines.

Sean Diddy Combs and City Girls rapper Yung Miami seen leaving Under the Bridge, the West London live music venue on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by GC Images/GC Images)

See photos of Diddy’s luxurious vacation in St. Barths here. Afterward, let us know if you would watch a reality show about the Combs family in the comments.

