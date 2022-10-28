There’s no doubt that Diddy is wealthy but now, he can officially call himself a billionaire. According to Zack O’Malley Greenburg, a former Forbes editor, revealed the news on his Substack newsletter where he announced that Diddy is the third hip-hop act to declare themselves a billionaire.

Diddy reached this feat through his numerous business ventures. Ciroc, specifically, has transformed into a lucrative source of income, as well as Deleón tequila. Additionally, his stake in Revolt TV and his music catalog pushed him toward the billionaire rank. Add his real estate and values possessions, and he’s finally reached a billion.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sean “Diddy” Combs and Big Boy attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The news comes days after Ye was stripped of his billionaire status. Adidas cut ties with Ye following his anti-semitic remarks, which brought his net worth down to $500M. That’s still a hell of a lot of money but it’ll likely take a long time for Ye to regain his status as hip-hop’s billionaire.

Sitting at the top of the list, though, is Jay-Z. At $1.5B, Hov reached a career-high through Armand de Brignac champagne and Roc Nation entertainment company, largely, but he’s also made some significant plays with start-up businesses and the sale of TIDAL. Plus, the potential sale of his half of D’usse could boost that number even further in the near future.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 30: Kanye West (L) and JAY Z onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The most surprising addition to the list is Berner, who surpasses Dr. Dre’s net worth. Thanks to the success of his Cookies brand, which expanded to Canada this year, Berner currently sits right behind Kanye at $410M. Cookies currently sells 70 strains and over 2000 products across 48 international retail stores and 20 U.S. states. If cannabis is federally legalized, we could expect to see the number of stores spike across America.

Finally, Dr. Dre sits at $400M, a sharp drop from the $800M he sat on after his Beats deal went through. Though he didn’t reach the billionaire status he once claimed to have, his personal affairs, including his divorce, and his philanthropic efforts have certainly played a role. Still, he sits among good company on Zack’s list.

