For years, Jay-Z has taken hits over a viral question. His influence in Hip Hop and now corporate culture is unmatched as the Rap mogul went from the streets of New York City to owning the block. Hov is one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry and has a reach that others could only hope for. Yet, still, debates have run rampant regarding whether or not people would take dinner with the billionaire magnate or $500K.

As this has circulated online, we’ve even seen answers pouring in from rappers who seem divided about cash or wisdom from Jay. However, Jim Jones turned the tables by introducing a similar question with Diddy as the main character.

On Instagram, Capo praised the Bad Boy mogul with an interesting take.

“A million in cash or a convo wit @diddy,” he wrote. “I always take [the] convo somethings are priceless.”

This is double the amount of money that was offered in the hypothetical Jay-Z question, and the post has already received a wave of reactions. On one side, there are people who believe that there isn’t anything Diddy could say that is worth $1 million. Yet, the opposition is steadfast that Diddy can make moves and facilitate meetings that money can’t buy.

In other Diddy news, he was recently waging social media war with Kanye West after Ye displayed their private texts. Diddy was unimpressed with West’s “White Lives Matter” advocacy, while the Donda hitmaker wasn’t happy with being challenged.

Check out Jim Jones’s post below and let us know if you’d take $1 million or a conversation with Diddy.