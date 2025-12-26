Blueface Explains Why He Needs Three Girlfriends

Blueface has been in his fair share of relationships and situationships. As a result, he knows what he needs and wants. But what he requires is going to ruffle your feathers, we can guarantee it. The "Thotiana" rapper broke down on a recent livestream why he always wants to have "at least three" girls on his roster.

As he explains it, "I need a main b*tch, a side b*tch, and a homegirl that like to f*ck a lot, that just wants to f*ck. My main b*tch, you feel me, I love her she get on my f*cking nerves sometimes. That's when my side b*tch come in and make me appreciate my main a little bit more cuz my side I just like her a lot."

He continues, "Then the third, she's just a homegirl that just like to f*ck. I can talk about my side b*tches with her. She can talk about her n****s with me and then we can just f*ck about it after, you feel me? That's just how it work for me. I don't know how it works for you."

Blueface then shares that he's still trying to "decide my three" and that "nobody has been chosen yet. "

Blueface Flirts With Keke Palmer

"I got some top recruits, some five-star recruits... but we ain't got that far yet," he says in the clip caught by DJ Akademiks.

Wildly, the journalist also reposted a clip of Blue asking his most recent interest, Nevaeh Akira, if she wants to "start this season." "You tryna start for the Blueface Cavaliers?!" Akira replies while giggling, "Maybe."

Blue warns her that only the best will play while he receives a breakfast plate of cheesy eggs, bacon, sausage, and a biscuit.

Surprisingly, some folks in the comments don't despise this take from the rapper. But there are still those who don't see eye to eye with this. "Crazy thing is bro gon say this and 3 golden retrievers gna rush to fill those roles with immediate effect," one user replies.

Another adds apathetically, "This how most the men operate on the low unfortunately. I don’t even get mad about it no more lmao."

Akira seems to be on the same page with Blueface, even though he did just say no roster spot has been filled. In her eyes, she's being treated well. "I don’t think no n**** gone treat me better. A n**** gone be a n**** at the end of the day. It literally says in the Bible that a man is going to cheat."