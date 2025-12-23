Keke Palmer Labeled A "Pick Me" Over Flirtatious Stream With Blueface

May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; American actor Keke Palmer poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey via Imagn Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Keke Palmer fans are very concerned and disappointed for her after hanging out with Blueface to begin with knowing his dating history.

To say that Keke Palmer is losing some fans this week isn't that far of a reach right now. If you didn't hear the latest gossip, the singer, actress, and podcast host joined Blueface for an interesting livestream. She went over to his house on Sunday (Dec. 21) to hang and work on a song together.

Whether or not that comes out is another story.

But the actual big deal about this linkup is what transpired. You may have already seen the now viral clip of Blueface and Keke doing squats together. In it, he tells her and two other women to "go lower" while not being too subtle about it either.

Moreover, he maintained his flirty nature during some Pilates.

However, it wasn't just him playing into it. Keke Palmer wasn't shutting down on him whenever he made some slick comments in the clips you'll see below.

Caught by Bossip, you can see the 32-year-old smiling, laughing, and blushing after his advances.

For example, during the recording session portion of the stream, Keke called the engineer "boo" which Blueface half-jokingly didn't like.

"I’m your boo," Blue said which got her giddy. He then said, "Don’t call nobody else boo but me, all right? This the engineer, you call him engineer... I’m boo."

Is Blueface Single?

Keke couldn't help but smile. Then, during a conversation in which the Nope actress asked about how he's been doing since getting out last month, Blueface effectively took his shot.

"When I got out, I was doing all right. Then you walked in, everything’s looking bright, babe... My future looking bright."

Keke was pretty receptive to his behavior replying in a cutesy manner. "You play too much," she said while calling him "fake."

Her playing along with Blue has her fan base in shambles with some even going as far as to call her a "pick me."

You can see just a handful of reactions on social media below.

But these disgusted supporters' posts aren't coming out of nowhere, though. Blue doesn't have the most glowing reputation when it comes to his dating life. He's consistently found himself in nasty breakups and dragged-out relationships that hang on by threads for months.

For example, he cut ties with reality star Hazel-E after just a few weeks. Of course, you all know about Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. However, he has been seen with a 24-year-old social media influencer who goes by Nevaeh Akira.

But if his shots at Keke were authentic, then that pairing might be done just as fast as it started.

Keke Palmer Fan Reactions To Her Blueface Stream

