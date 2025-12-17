Fans Theorize Blueface's New Girlfriend Is Pregnant After She Got His Name Tattooed

Blueface begun dating Nevaeh Akira, earlier this month, after ending his brief relationship with Hazel-E.

Fans believe that Blueface's new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, is pregnant with their first child together. The rumors began earlier this week, when she revealed that she got the rapper's legal name tattooed under her chin. She showed off the ink in a video on social media.

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "I normally don’t comment nothing negative under a post, but young lady… you just seen a girl crying while trying to remove 11 million tattoos of this man off her and the path she went down… you thought it was a good idea to do this with this same man? Let this be your first & only tattoo of this man. God bless you & your journey you are not a gold retriever, you are a child of God & a beautiful woman," one user wrote. Another added: "This is sad.. he only goes for woman he knows he can do this to … and she doesn’t give the energy that she did this because she wanted it .."

Who Is Blueface's Girlfriend?

Blueface started dating Nevaeh Akira, earlier this month. He began their relationship by taking her to his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. and breaking up with Hazel-E.

Before the tattoo reveal, Blueface referenced wanting to get a girl pregnant on X (formerly Twitter). "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he declared.

Most recently, Akira hopped on a live stream and, at one point, joked about "falling out of the window." When she panned the camera over, a pregnancy test was visible in the background. Fans weren't buying that the accident was a genuine mistake when Live Bitez posted that clip. "She literally looked at it, then pointed the camera at it. Like come on now," one fan said. Others theorized that it might not be Blueface's child. "He just got outta jail a few hours ago, how?" another asked.

