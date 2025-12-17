Fans believe that Blueface's new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, is pregnant with their first child together. The rumors began earlier this week, when she revealed that she got the rapper's legal name tattooed under her chin. She showed off the ink in a video on social media.

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "I normally don’t comment nothing negative under a post, but young lady… you just seen a girl crying while trying to remove 11 million tattoos of this man off her and the path she went down… you thought it was a good idea to do this with this same man? Let this be your first & only tattoo of this man. God bless you & your journey you are not a gold retriever, you are a child of God & a beautiful woman," one user wrote. Another added: "This is sad.. he only goes for woman he knows he can do this to … and she doesn’t give the energy that she did this because she wanted it .."

Who Is Blueface's Girlfriend?

Blueface started dating Nevaeh Akira, earlier this month. He began their relationship by taking her to his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. and breaking up with Hazel-E.

Before the tattoo reveal, Blueface referenced wanting to get a girl pregnant on X (formerly Twitter). "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he declared.