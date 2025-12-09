Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis “Mid,” Wants To Impregnate A Baddie

Blueface may be in a new relationship with Nevaeh Akira, but today, he took the time to diss two of his exes on X.

It's no secret that Blueface hasn't been getting along with his exes since getting out of prison. Following his release, he linked up with the mother of his youngest child, Chrisean Rock. They appeared to be on good terms at the time, but eventually, the Baddies star went live to accuse him of assault.

As for the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, she wasn't happy to hear that Blueface brought Chrisean around her little ones. When she learned that he had, she hopped online to announce that she was on her way, making it clear that there would be hell to pay.

Nowadays, Blueface is romantically involved with a woman named Nevaeh Akira, but that doesn't mean he's done dissing his former lovers. Today (December 9), he took to Twitter/X with a hot take on the ex-MILF Music signees. "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he declared.

Blueface & Karlissa Saffold Beef

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the tweet. While many are calling him out for his disrespect, others are giving him a taste of his own medicine or coming to his defense. "Respect the kids you have," one user writes. "Saying this with the face you have is crazy," another claims.

At the time of writing, neither Chrisean nor Jaidyn has publicly responded to their ex's insult. They're not the only women he's at odds with these days, either. He also continues to have issues with his mother, Karlissa Saffold. She attended a welcome home party for the "Thotiana" rapper recently, which his new boo Nevaeh also attended.

Long story short, one of the women ran into the other, prompting a scuffle. When Blueface confronted his mother about this, he compared her to Chrisean, which she clearly did not appreciate. "I would never ever ever," she told him. "You is a goddamn lie."

