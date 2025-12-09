50 Cent has fired back at Marlon Wayans and his criticism of his new documentary for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In doing so, 50 shared a picture of Wayans from his iconic 2004 film, White Chicks. "Keep my name out your mouth boy," he captioned the post

Wayans explained his issues with the project during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he explained when asked about the documentary. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

Read More: Gene Deal Claps Back At Misa Hylton For Calling Him Out Over New Diddy Documentary

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, last week, and it's been getting tons of attention. 50 Cent served as the executive producer, while Alex Stapleton directed the series. It features tons of celebrity appearances from Mark Curry, Al. B Sure, Aubrey O’Day, and more.

Diddy's team has already responded to the allegations presented in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they called into question Netflix's decision to work with 50 Cent, considering his long-standing beef with Diddy.