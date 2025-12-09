50 Cent Issues A Stern Warning For Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Criticism

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Marlon Wayans recently took issue with 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary about Diddy, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent has fired back at Marlon Wayans and his criticism of his new documentary for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In doing so, 50 shared a picture of Wayans from his iconic 2004 film, White Chicks. "Keep my name out your mouth boy," he captioned the post

Wayans explained his issues with the project during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he explained when asked about the documentary. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, last week, and it's been getting tons of attention. 50 Cent served as the executive producer, while Alex Stapleton directed the series. It features tons of celebrity appearances from Mark Curry, Al. B Sure, Aubrey O’Day, and more.

Diddy's team has already responded to the allegations presented in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they called into question Netflix's decision to work with 50 Cent, considering his long-standing beef with Diddy.

They wrote: "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges. Even Mr. Jackson has admitted he was ‘shocked' Sean ever filmed some of these moments, which underscores that the footage is being exploited for entertainment rather than presented with fairness or context.”

