Dwight Howard Files For Divorce Amid Amy Luciani's Bombshell Claims

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Amy Luciani initially divorced Dwight Howard last summer, but they decided to stick it out. Now, after a slew of claims, Dwight is filing.

After a slew of shocking allegations, Dwight Howard is filing for divorce from Amy Luciani. Per a report from TMZ, they were able to get their hands on the court documents. The ex-NBA center sent it in this morning, marking the beginning of the marriage as "January 11, 2025."

Moreover, he says they are not separated; however, there's no path to recovery. In fact, their relationship is "irretrievably broken." Interestingly, when Luciani filed for an official legal split last July, she said something hauntingly similar.

"The marriage is irretrievably broken," her documents said. "There are no prospects for reconciliation." However, where things differ is in the division of their assets. In the reported 35-year-old's past divorce request, she wanted everything to be "equitably divided" by the courts while also asking for alimony.

For Dwight, though, he's not looking to give Luciani anything. Well, that's at least in terms of their Georgia home. The 40-year-old wants it all to himself.

Lastly, the NBA journeyman stated that him and Luciani share no children. As of yet, she hasn't spoken about this massive development.

Read More: Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Reignite Beef Over 6ix9ine

What Did Amy Luciani Say About Dwight Howard?

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if this all goes through. Luciani's divorce filing, which arose after six months of marriage, was of course rescinded.

But given how explosive her allegations are, this may in fact be the actual nail in the coffin for their relationship. If you didn't hear, Luciani, also known as Amber Howard, claimed that he's been suffering from a severe cocaine addiction.

Moreover, she went as far as to unload the alleged fact that Child Protective Services had to intervene and take their daughter away after a handful of visits. That of course is different from what Dwight is saying in his divorce filing.

The emotional clips of her detailing these allegations went viral fast, with the NBA Hall-Of-Famer's ex Joyce Reed offering no sympathy. Him and Reed's son also jumped in, calmly asking his dad to seek help and heal.

Overall, there's a lot of question marks regarding Luciani's claims especially since Howard hasn't answered to any of them. But regardless, we are wishing the best for everyone involved going forward.

Read More: 50 Cent Shocked By Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Getting Knocked Out

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Gossip Dwight Howard's Son Responds After Amy Luciani Claims CPS Took Her Daughter
Amy Luciani Allegations Dwight Howard Royce Reed Step In Gossip Royce Reed Has Little Sympathy For Amy Luciani Amid Dwight Howard Claims
Amy Luciani Dwight Howard Divorce Relationship News Relationships Amy Luciani Files For Divorce From Dwight Howard After Six Months Of Marriage
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets Sports Dwight Howard Looks Unbothered In First Appearance Since Amy Luciani's Allegations
Comments 0