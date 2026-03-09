After a slew of shocking allegations, Dwight Howard is filing for divorce from Amy Luciani. Per a report from TMZ, they were able to get their hands on the court documents. The ex-NBA center sent it in this morning, marking the beginning of the marriage as "January 11, 2025."

Moreover, he says they are not separated; however, there's no path to recovery. In fact, their relationship is "irretrievably broken." Interestingly, when Luciani filed for an official legal split last July, she said something hauntingly similar.

"The marriage is irretrievably broken," her documents said. "There are no prospects for reconciliation." However, where things differ is in the division of their assets. In the reported 35-year-old's past divorce request, she wanted everything to be "equitably divided" by the courts while also asking for alimony.

For Dwight, though, he's not looking to give Luciani anything. Well, that's at least in terms of their Georgia home. The 40-year-old wants it all to himself.

Lastly, the NBA journeyman stated that him and Luciani share no children. As of yet, she hasn't spoken about this massive development.

What Did Amy Luciani Say About Dwight Howard?

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if this all goes through. Luciani's divorce filing, which arose after six months of marriage, was of course rescinded.

But given how explosive her allegations are, this may in fact be the actual nail in the coffin for their relationship. If you didn't hear, Luciani, also known as Amber Howard, claimed that he's been suffering from a severe cocaine addiction.

Moreover, she went as far as to unload the alleged fact that Child Protective Services had to intervene and take their daughter away after a handful of visits. That of course is different from what Dwight is saying in his divorce filing.

The emotional clips of her detailing these allegations went viral fast, with the NBA Hall-Of-Famer's ex Joyce Reed offering no sympathy. Him and Reed's son also jumped in, calmly asking his dad to seek help and heal.