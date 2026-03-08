Royce Reed Has Little Sympathy For Amy Luciani Amid Dwight Howard Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Dwight Howard (right) poses for a photo during the first half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Royce Reed reacted to Dwight Howard's wife Amy Luciani's allegations that his drug problems led to CPS taking his daughter.

Amy Luciani made a massive decision last year by filing for divorce from Dwight Howard, and a new Instagram video goes over some harrowing allegations. As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she claimed that he has a cocaine addiction problem and that Child Protective Services (CPS) took his daughter away as a result. This led the former NBA player's ex, Royce Reed, to step in with some shade and indignation.

Luciani also shared videos of her confronting Howard and accusing him of teaching their son to lie on her, which she also confronted their son about. She also pulled out an alleged bag of cocaine as proof, tearfully saying that she never thought she would air out her relationship issues like this.

In response, Dwight Howard's ex Royce Reed doubled down on her previous and similar allegations about him, expressing little sympathy for Amy specifically. In a series of videos, she blasted how folks ignored and dismissed these allegations before amid Luciani and Howard's engagement. Also, Reed clarified that this is most importantly a sad situation for the kids on her Instagram Story.

"Who's laughing? This is sad AF!" she wrote. "These kids never should've been in his custody and she knew that! Look at the past! She allowed it, she condoned it, she participated in it... Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF! If it was about the kids she should've opened her damn mouth a long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas! Y'all can kiss my a** with that 'you shouldn't gloat,' 'why are you laughing at someone's downfall,' 'you should've been quiet' BULLS**T! No one is laughing."

How Many Kids Does Dwight Howard Have?

For those unaware, Dwight Howard has five children from five different partnerships. He shares his son Braylon, born in 2007, with Royce Reed. In addition, Howard had Layla with Tiffany Render in 2010, Jayde with Hope Alexa also in 2010, Dwight III "Trey" with Christine Vest in 2013, and David with Melissa Rios also in 2013.

This all follows Dwight Howard's dismissed sexual assault and battery case. We will see if these allegations get clarification either online or in a courtroom setting. He has not responded to his partners' accusations at press time.

