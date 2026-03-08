DJ Akademiks' Trolling Backfires After He Said Young Thug Has The "Worst Build"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DJ Akademiks Trolls Young Thug Worst Build
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Young Thug during New Year's Eve Hosted By NeYo &amp; Terrence J at Brooklyn Chop House on December 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks has been very critical of Young Thug as of late, clowning him and Lil Baby for teasing collaborations without Gunna.

Young Thug faced a lot of jokes and criticisms at his expense amid the YSL RICO trial. Some commented on him putting on a bit more weight, whereas others continue to scrutinize his hip-hop relationships and dynamics. DJ Akademiks recently spoke on the former narrative after recently indulging in the latter on his livestreams, further trolling Thugger.

As shared by his affiliate DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, the commentator spoke on Thug during a recent livestream. Rather than speaking on new music or career moves, he decided to joke about his body.

"Yo, why is Young Thug shaped like that, bro?" Ak remarked. "Young Thug got, like, the worst build. It's like the skinny-fat build. The n***a is so lanky. But he got a gut. He got, like, a Gucci Mane gut. But he's skinny. I don't know what it is. It's like he's never done a sit-up or never f***ing lifted a weight a day in his life. It's kind of odd. Whatever..."

Many fans clapped back at Akademiks in the IG comments section below. "right message wrong messanger," one user wrote, with another adding, "Why ak running a thug hate campaign?" Most recently, the streamer did trash the Atlanta artist, claiming that he and Lil Baby need to work with Gunna again in order to bounce back.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

Young Thug's New Album

Perhaps a response to this troll will appear on Young Thug's next album DBC (Day Before Coachella). He recently announced the project and surprised fans, and they believe it will come out around the time he performs onstage at Coachella later this year in April.

For the most part, the YSL MC doesn't concern himself with trolls like these, as fans will do most of the talking for him. But especially after his exit from prison, it seems like he's more open to combating these narratives outright.

For example, a video of Young Thug dancing with a woman at the club recently went viral due to fans claiming this is evidence of cheating behavior. He took to Twitter to debunk this interpretation, explain the situation, and affirm his love for Mariah The Scientist.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

