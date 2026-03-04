DJ Akademiks Clowns Young Thug & Lil Baby As Collab Rumors Swirl

BY Caroline Fisher
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks brutally responded to a clip of Young Thug and Lil Baby in a car together.

DJ Akademiks is one personality who never hesitates to speak his mind online, regardless of whose feelings he might hurt. During a recent stream, for example, he shared his thoughts on a clip of Lil Baby and Young Thug cruising around in a car together. He joked that the YSL founder looked more like a woman showing off her new boo than a rapper teasing something with his collaborator.

"Not one time did Lil Baby acknowledge the f*cking camera," he pointed out. "You know he was on some 'I gotta tell this n***a to delete this sh*t.'"

Ak's latest jabs come just a few days after he weighed in on a potential upcoming Young Thug and Lil Baby collab. He didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear that his expectations are not high. Moreover, he claimed that the two artists have little to no chance of succeeding without the help of their former friend, Gunna.

DJ Akademiks Disses Young Thug & Lil Baby

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," he stated at the time. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."

"They better be driving to Gunna's crib," Ak continued. "They better put in the GPS, 'Gunna Wunna's crib.' Straight up. [...] This is damn near the ice bucket challenge. Y'all might as well just go to Gunna's crib. Gunna got the sauce, I'm sorry."

"Lil Baby don't got no national hits right now," he added. "This sh*t's looking cold. Young Thug has the biggest fumble since he got out of jail. Biggest. We've never seen a fumble like this. From Gucci, to T.I., to YoungBoy, to Boosie. He did everything possible wrong and then dropped an album that was underwhelming at that."

