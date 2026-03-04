DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Mero As Decade-Old Feud Continues

DJ Akademiks and Mero from Hot 97 are not friendly with one another. In fact, the two have been bitter rivals ever since the Desus & Mero days over on Viceland. Desus & Mero had numerous rants about Akademiks, in which they called him a loser and a net negative on hip-hop discourse.

If you know anything about Akademiks, you know that he typically doesn't sit idly by as people diss him. Instead, he fires back, and he does so with all of his might. That has certainly been true over the years when it comes to Desus & Mero. When the duo eventually broke up, Akademiks was right there to make some snide remarks about it.

Now, Mero is the host of the morning show over at Hot 97. He is replacing Ebro, and the radio station is hoping that Mero can bring the morning show back into relevance. Unfortunately, the YouTube numbers haven't been jumping off the screen, and Akademiks is looking to make light of that.

DJ Akademiks Takes on Mero

During a lengthy rant on his stream last night, Akademiks went in on Mero. He noted that even Desus is more talented, and that he will be praying for the day that Mero ends up getting fired. Ak then went through the Hot 97 YouTube page and pointed out all of the videos that currently sit below 1,000 views.

Akademiks notes that the morning show at Hot 97 has not done anything of relevance since Mero took over. He also explained that he had been praying for Ebro's downfall. He used this as an example of Akademiks always coming out on top.

When Ak gets into a feud with someone, very seldom does he ever venture away from that beef. Just look at Freddie Gibbs, Rory & Mal, and Erykah Badu. One of the few people to peace it up with him was Vic Mensa, and that feels like an outlier.