- Pop CultureDesus Nice Disputes Mero Account Of Their SplitDesus Nice isn't staying silent in the face of allegations.By Ben Mock
- MusicCurren$y Puts His Twist On Diddy's "15 Roaches On My Face" StoryCurren$y is one of the latest celebrities to troll Diddy's hilarious roach-themed inspirational post.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Considering "Friday" Remake With Desus & MeroAva DuVernay wants to remake the hood-classic.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDesus & Mero Call A Peace Treaty With Former Foe DJ EnvyDesus and Mero move to increase the peace with a former foe. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDesus & Mero's Late Night Series Debut Earns Some Early PraiseDesus & Mero's foray into late night proves the brand is stronger than ever. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWiz Khalifa Reveals The Rap Game's Top Smokers On Desus And MeroWiz Khalifa chops it up with Desus and Mero, revealing some of hip-hop's choice smokers. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDesus & Mero Will Host Weekly Late-Night Talk Show On ShowtimeThe duo have found a new gig after leaving their former post with Vice Media. By David Saric
- MusicA$AP Rocky Hits Up Desus & Mero; The Laughter Doesn't StopA$AP Rocky chops it up with Desus & Mero with hilarious and insightful results. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoe Budden Weighs In On Rory's Breakfast Club BanJoe Budden, Rory, and Mal attempt to get to the bottom of the Breakfast Club ban. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNipsey Hussle Talks "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" On Desus & MeroNipsey Hussle spoke candidly with Desus & Mero about his come up and the business side of things.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Steps In To Defend Akademiks From Desus & MeroThe beef between Akademiks, Desus, & Mero continues to wage on. By Mitch Findlay
- TVTyler, The Creator Is Getting His Own TV Show On VICELANDAlso coming to VICELAND: Desus & Mero.By Danny Schwartz