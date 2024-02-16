Desus Nice Disputes Mero Account Of Their Split

Desus Nice had a simple response to Mero's version of their split. Nice posted a "big cap" gif to X, formerly Twitter, in response to a clip of Mero speaking with Carmelo Anthony. “I’ma keep it a buck. At first, I was upset. It’s the business. There’s no friends in the business. We were in a situation where I got four kids and two mortgages. I’m like, ‘Yo, if we get an offer from DraftKings for $1.5 [million] before they got logos on the NBA court, and you’re like, ‘Nah, bro this ain’t it.' And I’m like, ‘Nah fam, I’m gambling illegally right now. This sh-t is legal in Jersey. And they’re like, ‘Nah?’ I’m like, ‘F-ck out of here!’ To me, that’s the beginning of like, ‘Alright, this sh-t is corroding.'”

Furthermore, Mero claimed that Nice turned down the opportunity to work with Hollywood heavyweight Judd Apatow. The pair have been apart since 2022, following the end of Desus & Mero on Showtime. It remains to be seen with Nice will issue a larger response debunking Mero's claims. Furthermore, Mero is yet to respond to his former collaborator's callout.

Read More: Desus Nice Says Father's Day "Isn't A Real Holiday" To Him

Mero Shows His True Hand

Furthermore, the comments from Mero are a massive shift from how he spoke on the split when it first happened. “It’s just a natural progression. It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it. Everybody grows. I’m sure D’s got his things that he wants to do. I got my things I want to do, and they’re very specific to us. We’ve been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he’s done. It’s just natural. I’ve got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he’s got his. So, it’s only right that, instead of just saying like, we're only going to do this one thing...we explore," he said in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mero isn't the only person Nice has gone off on in recent months. “It’s definitely not funny. There’s certainly nothing personal that makes it funny to me. It’s not like RaaShaun accosted me on the radio for making a little joke about him and his wife, which I only thought we were friends. It’s not like he called me ‘d*ckhead’ and then got so mad he locked himself in the studio for the rest of the show and then told the building security I was a threat. But even if that happened, that’s all in the past," he said in a scathing attack on DJ Envy last year.

Read More: Desus Nice Takes Over Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jokes About Being Fired From Showtime

[via]