Fans of Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are still reeling from the news of their split, especially considering details remain scarce. We first reported on the rumors regarding the Bodega Boys coming to an end due to Desus's enigmatic tweets. Soon, the hoopla caused Showtime to come forward with a statement, confirming that the pair were going their separate ways.

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME's late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23," a spokesperson for the network said in a press release.



On The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God shared a few thoughts about the controversy.

"Two talented brothas, wish them success in their solo endeavors, but one thing this situation reminds me of is we really are a culture that’s quick to talk about bad news,” Charlamagne stated. “Like, Desus & Mero been on TV for the last six years from Vice to Showtime—their show's critically acclaimed, they got New York Times best-selling book, brand deals, they've done some amazing things together and I’ve never seen the culture collectively report on those great things the way they’ve done this breakup, but that's just the way it is."

"People will scream about what they think is your failures and they’ll whisper about your success."

Angela Yee jumped in to say that it seemed like most people were upset at the end of an era, not a failure. Charlamagne clarified that he wasn't speaking on the Hive, but once again emphasized "collectively as a culture," he's never seen a sweeping report on "the great things they've done."

Watch Charlamagne detail his thoughts below.