Joe Budden Weighs In On Mero Taking Ebro's Spot On Hot 97

Joe Budden says Mero is a great choice to take over the morning time slot on Hot 97 following the cancellation of Ebro in the Morning. The radio station announced Mornings with Mero on Monday, and the first episode aired on Tuesday. Budden discussed the move on the latest episode of his podcast.

After describing Mero as a "New Yorker," Budden added that he's "somebody that knows the city, speaks the city, speaks to the city, somebody that's funny. Let's see how it goes." His co-hosts joined in on praising the move as well.

Despite liking the selection, Budden joked, "This is what I think: I ain't y'all. I laughed for a long time when they announced Mero, and that was it. I'm like, 'Where the f*ck everybody else?' Either they saved a whole lot of money, because who the hell is Mero just up there. They didn't even announce a crew, a friend... On the poster, it's just Mero.... Don't announce me by myself. Somebody gotta be behind me. He just looks lonely in the picture. We just fired five n****s and Laura. Ebro walking around Apple and sh*t. You're putting a lot of pressure on one man."

Ebro also had positive things to say while reacting to the news on social media, earlier this week. "Shout to @THEKIDMERO…. This is so great!" he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

When Is "Mornings With Mero" Airing?

On Hot 97, Mero will now be serving as the host of his own show on weekdays from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In a press release, Mero described the station as "the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture."