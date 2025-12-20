Joe Budden & Funk Flex React To Hot 97's New Hosts After Ebro's Departure

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 646 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Funk Flex React Hot 97 New Hosts Ebro Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Funk Master Flex attends the Wall Street Energy Celebration on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
It's unclear if these new Hot 97 hosts will take over Ebro's morning slot, but either way, Joe Budden and Funk Flex might have a lot to say.

Hot 97 just announced a new group of hosts after Ebro's departure (Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million) via an Instagram post. According to Complex, it's still unclear whether they will take over the morning show, and we don't know when they will start or what banner they will work under. But it's led to a lot of interesting reactions, including from Joe Budden and Funk Flex.

As caught by 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, Budden took to his IG Story with a seemingly shady remark. "Not even doing this with them today lol," he captioned a repost of the announcement. Funkmaster Flex left a slew of crying-laughing emojis in the comments of Hot 97's Instagram post, which has absolutely no context to it. Is he laughing at the new hosts, at folks who are up in arms about it, or are they joyful tears?

Either way, a lot of folks have responded dismissively to Ronndell, Lana, and Million's inclusion on Hot 97. Many of them don't know who they are, but others are excited for that exact same reason. After all, new blood in media is important. But we'll see what their roles actually are concerning Ebro In The Morning, as a replacement for that program hasn't been fully confirmed.

What we do know is that Funk Flex will take over the morning slot in about three years, which is wild to think about. He had also teased three new hosts for the morning slot, which lines up with this announcement.

Read More: Joe Budden Shares A Nuanced Response To Drake Celebrating Ebro's Firing

Who Are Hot 97's New Hosts?

For those unaware, Hot 97's new hosts Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million might not be household names yet, but they have significant backgrounds. Smith is an actor and comedian best known for his appearances in his friend Chase Chrisley's reality television shows. Harris is a journalist and former news anchor in Atlanta, whereas Million is a content creator and interviewer.

Amid a lot of chaos for Hot 97, at least there is new talent to step into their next era. We'll just have to wait and see how things turn out and what show they bring listeners.

Read More: Ebro Darden’s Firing Brought His Grudges Back To The Surface

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Album Listening Session Music Ebro Darden Says Hot 97 Owners Are Pitting Hosts Against Each Other 1.7K
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Recent HOT 97 x Rapper Beefs 22.2K
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Music Ebro Addresses Charlamagne Tha God Incident 406
Comments 0