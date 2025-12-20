Joe Budden & Funk Flex React To Hot 97's New Hosts After Ebro's Departure

Hot 97 just announced a new group of hosts after Ebro's departure (Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million) via an Instagram post. According to Complex, it's still unclear whether they will take over the morning show, and we don't know when they will start or what banner they will work under. But it's led to a lot of interesting reactions, including from Joe Budden and Funk Flex.

As caught by 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, Budden took to his IG Story with a seemingly shady remark. "Not even doing this with them today lol," he captioned a repost of the announcement. Funkmaster Flex left a slew of crying-laughing emojis in the comments of Hot 97's Instagram post, which has absolutely no context to it. Is he laughing at the new hosts, at folks who are up in arms about it, or are they joyful tears?

Either way, a lot of folks have responded dismissively to Ronndell, Lana, and Million's inclusion on Hot 97. Many of them don't know who they are, but others are excited for that exact same reason. After all, new blood in media is important. But we'll see what their roles actually are concerning Ebro In The Morning, as a replacement for that program hasn't been fully confirmed.

What we do know is that Funk Flex will take over the morning slot in about three years, which is wild to think about. He had also teased three new hosts for the morning slot, which lines up with this announcement.

Who Are Hot 97's New Hosts?

For those unaware, Hot 97's new hosts Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million might not be household names yet, but they have significant backgrounds. Smith is an actor and comedian best known for his appearances in his friend Chase Chrisley's reality television shows. Harris is a journalist and former news anchor in Atlanta, whereas Million is a content creator and interviewer.