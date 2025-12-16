Funk Flex’s Hot 97 Guest Spot Off To A Rocky Start Thanks To DaBaby & Birdman Mix-Up

Funk Flex recently discussed Kimora Lee Simmons' latest spat with her ex Russell on Hot 97, leading to a lot of confusion.

Recently, Funk Flex temporarily took over Hot 97's morning slot after the station canceled Ebro In The Morning. Unfortunately, however, things got off to a rocky start. On his first day, he discussed Kimora Lee Simmons' latest spat with her ex, Russell. He called the Baby Phat founder a "bird" and accused her of sleeping with "Baby." This resulted in some confusion, as many listeners assumed he was referring to DaBaby, as seen in a post by Glock Topickz on Twitter/X. Eventually, he ended up clarifying that he meant Birdman, who also goes by Baby.

DaBaby was quick to address the ordeal, making it clear that he never had a sexual relationship with Kimora. “That sh*t is 1000% false. That sh*t aint true,” he declared in a video. “I don’t know what the hell you got going on or what made you feel comfortable enough throwing my name out there so loosely like that. I’m looking forward to you cleaning that up Flex.”

Kimora took a similar approach, confirming in an Instagram comment that she and DaBaby have never even met.

Ebro In The Morning Canceled

"Lol what?!," she began. "You're being sassy AF Flex- Respectfully, I've never met DaBaby in my life. but YOU on the other hand ... [side eye emoji]."

Funk Flex won't be filling the morning slot for long, despite rumors. This week, he announced that it was just a one-time thing, though he did end up filling in again today.

"I'm only doing one day! Easy!" he explained. "So we are clear! I'm only covering tomorrow only! (One day) @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio @laurastylez you guys have been so amazing in the hardest city in the world! Ebro u was my boss for years... your passion for the music and dedication to the radio game is unmatched! I love you and I'm going to miss u! We been to war together when no one would stand with us! I plan on discussing that tomorrow!"

