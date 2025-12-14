Funk Flex Takes Over Ebro's Hot 97's Slot After "In The Morning" Gets Axed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Funkmaster Flex attends Max B Welcome Home Salsa Con Fuego Celebration on November 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Funkmaster Flex went through his own Hot 97 changes recently, which Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez are the latest to face.

Ebro Darden theorized that his political views got Ebro In The Morning canceled on Hot 97, leaving him, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez looking forward to other endeavors. No matter what the reason is, there is a path forward. It seems like Funk Flex is going to take over this morning slot at the radio station.

According to Radio Ink, the station's owner MediaCo confirmed Funkmaster Flex's entry in Hot 97's morning slots to the outlet. "Until further notice," he will hype you up bright and early starting tomorrow (Monday, December 15). This follows Funk Flex's other changes at Hot 97, as he moved his 7PM start time to a 5PM-10PM slot back in September.

Many folks feared this would be his last show, and the whole situation even led to Funkmaster Flex beefing with other Hot 97 colleagues. However, it seems like he will stay on just fine. As for the Ebro In The Morning crew, though, the future looks less promising. At least, at the radio station itself.

All three cohosts have asked fans to subscribe to their YouTube channel and stay posted for more updates. They have hinted at doing something big together soon and at a continued presence in hip-hop culture.

Drake Reacts To Ebro In The Morning's Cancelation
Ebro Funk Flex
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Apple 1 Music host Ebro Darden during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, some folks celebrated Ebro In The Morning's demise. The most high-profile example of this is Drake and his legion of fans and media supporters, which makes sense given Ebro and Rosenberg's persistent criticisms of him throughout his career. He took to an Instagram comments section under a post covering the cancelation with a simple message: an axe emoji.

Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg responded to Drake on Twitter with pretty different messages. "Drake is 'right-wing' and so is sAK [sic]," Ebro wrote.

"It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does ..." Rosenberg expressed. "But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)."

