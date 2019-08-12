canceled show
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones Philly Show On Advice From DoctorsHill is notoriously unreliable when it comes to live shows. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Has To Cancel Toronto Show Due To IllnessSZA ultimately fell victim to her sickness.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow "F***in Sick" About Canceling Vegas ShowThe rapper was not happy about the situation.By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Wayne Abruptly Ends His Last Tour Stop In Los AngelesNot the best look for the self-proclaimed "best rapper alive."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game Nixes First Korean Performance In A "Reckless Manner": ReportThe show was going to be The Game's first in Korea. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePost Malone Returns To Boston After Cancelling Show, Gives Out Free T-ShirtsAfter injuring himself in St. Louis a few weeks ago, the father of one had to take time off of his tour to recover.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Cancels $5.5 Million "One-Off" Saudi Arabia Concert After Astroworld TragedyTravis Scott cancels his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia, which was billed as a $5.5 million "one-off" show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuando Rondo Deletes His IG Following Canceled Show FiascoSome have accused Quando Rondo of lying about the cancelation of his most recent show.By Alexander Cole
- GramQuando Rondo Claims His Show Was Canceled By Mayor & Police SquadThe rapper was set to perform but said that it was shut down at the last minute.By Erika Marie
- MusicElton John Cancels Indianapolis Show TonightElton John will not be performing in Indianapolis Tonight.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD Fans Express Disappointment After He Doesn't Show Up To FestivalSome fans are demanding refunds.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoey Bada$$ & Beast Coast Show Canceled Due To Mass Shooting ThreatsIt's an evil world we live in. By Noah C