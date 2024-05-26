Nicki Minaj Concert Canceled In Manchester After Arrest & Release In Amsterdam

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bad news for Manchester.

Nicki Minaj's recent arrest in Amsterdam over weed possession, which she insinuated was due to discrimination, resulted in a bigger hiccup than maybe some fans expected. Moreover, the Co-Op, the Manchester, England venue where she scheduled to play on Saturday (May 25) for her Pink Friday 2 world tour, announced that they had to cancel the concert. " [We have postponed] Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25th May," the IG announcement read. "Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which [we will announce] ASAP.

"Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," the statement continued. "We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused. More information will be available at your point of purchase." While Nicki Minaj is already free from Dutch custody, we'd guess that this won't be the last that we hear from her, her team, or her fans when it comes to this situation. All we can hope for is that the rest of this magnanimous trek proceeds swimmingly and without undeserved and stressful situations.

Nicki Minaj Show In Manchester Canceled

In other news, at least the Trinidadian MC has some new accolades to celebrate, although all this legal trouble probably dampened the desire to rejoice. Nicki Minaj's "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Ariana Grande is now her second Diamond-certified song, speaking to how that track withstood the test of time as a pop banger. Over the next few years, maybe even months, we'll probably see many more of her biggest hits reach this commercial peak. Maybe it'll be your favorite, maybe it'll be one of the 2010s EDM crossovers, and maybe it hasn't even come out yet.

That's just how good Nicki Minaj is, just in case the wild success of the Pink Friday 2 world tour didn't already indicate that. Hopefully fans in Manchester have another opportunity soon to see their fav, and the Co-Op's announcement indicates that they will reschedule the show as soon as possible. So with that in mind, we'll see whether the second attempt happens this summer or later this year. In fact, with that second North American leg on the way, maybe she has a chance to hop across the pond real quick.

