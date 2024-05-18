Nicki Minaj Side-Eyes AI Cover Of "Super Bass" Online

Nicki Minaj is not the biggest fan of A.I. technology in music, and as such, fans can't tell whether a recent tweet is her joking or not. Moreover, she recently reacted on Twitter to an artificial intelligence-generated cover of her hit song "Super Bass," but in the style of 1970s soul and funk. "I hate yall so bad for this," Queen Barb quote-tweeted the cover itself, and it's kind of hard to tell whether she's serious or she's joking. After all, sometimes that language isn't as mean as it comes across on paper, but it's also entirely possible that she's tired of seeing A.I. take over in this way.

Furthermore, it's very understandable why Nicki Minaj would want her classics preserved, especially in the face of edits without her approval. That being said, it's very clear to see that no one, whether it's a person or an A.I. generated creation, will be able to replace her sheer energy and passion. These are the kinds of qualities that make the ongoing Pink Friday 2 world tour a record-breaking and wondrous run for fans, which they couldn't be happier with. No matter how hard the computer tries, it will never be able to capture crowds' imaginations, joys, and spirits quite like that.

Nicki Minaj's Reaction To A.I. "Super Bass" Cover

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj is also defending herself with words, not just with her astonishments, like her current legal action against a blogger over defamatory comments. The social media user allegedly accused her of being a "cokehead" all the way back around 2022, when the lawsuit emerged. The Trinidadian MC requested a status update on the case, as apparently the defendant took a long time to reply and still didn't meet an extension. In addition, she accused the blogger of unfulfilled compliance with discovery requests.

Meanwhile, there are some other legal issues on Nicki Minaj's horizon right now, but it seems like they will all stay pretty controlled. It's not like any of them have been able to stop the Pink Friday 2 world tour's success, nor its headliner's massive reach. But what could one day get in the way is if A.I. technology runs rampant and cheats musicians out of their likeness, voice, image, and therefore money. And it doesn't look like Roman will let that happen.

