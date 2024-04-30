Coi Leray Resolved Nicki Minaj Beef In Private, She Claims

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

This statement comes after Coi Leray spoke on her theory that a lot of female rap beefs in the industry are fabricated by the labels.

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj are former collaborators who, at one point in their careers, experienced a little bit of tension. Moreover, fans brought up this alleged history again when the former started to speak on the allegedly fabricated nature of female rap beefs pushed by record labels. "Most of these female rappers not even from the same places !!!! Not from the same hoods....why are we beefing?" she wrote on Twitter. "Most of them like you, do it to get Nicki minaj support and then when she turns on you.. you don't have any support from any fan base," a user replied.

"Yall so stupid," Coi Leray claimed concerning the alleged Nicki Minaj beef. "Me and Nicki spoke behind the scenes, personally, and I never brought that to the public. Business ain't work out, that's okay. I still wish her nothing but the best and blick blick is one of the greatest videos that will be in history." In the comments section of the post below, you will see fans claim that tensions between them rose when Nicki released "We Go Up" with Fivio Foreign, which Coi allegedly thought was an attempt to sabotage her after releasing their collaboration, "Blick Blick."

Coi Leray Speaks On Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Of course, the nature of this is pretty muddy and speculative, and it became corny to tie every little thing in femcee beef back to Nicki Minaj a long time ago. Also, the alleged issues with Coi Leray, or rather vice versa, weren't really super well-documented or backed up by any significant evidence or even supposed shade. The closest confirmation that we got to anything concrete was Nicki's confirmation that she almost canceled the collab when Benzino, Coi's father, spoiled it early. But they cleared out all their issues privately, and it left fans with some more questions.

Meanwhile, the "Can't Come Back" creative will likely continue to draw these connections in the femcee world. She's been very outspoken on how she's fallen victim to these alleged label games and how she wants to promote more female unity moving forward. Maybe Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj will collaborate again sometime in the future, and expand their list of team-ups with other female rappers. Only time will tell, but we can all agree on shedding past mistakes to foster more important goals.

