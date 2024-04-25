Nicki Minaj Joined By Jeremih And G Herbo During "Pink Friday 2" Tour Stop

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Nicki Minaj performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

They're just the most recent high-profile guests on the tour.

Nicki Minaj is currently on the biggest tour of her career. Late last year she dropped her new album Pink Friday 2 and this year she's taking the album on a massive world tour. The "Gag City" shows have already been making nightly news both for the overwhelming grandiosity of her performance and the litany of guests she's been joined by along the way. Just last week. she was joined by Drake during her Toronto stop and then brought out Big Sean in Detroit just a few days later. That's in addition to guys like 2 Chainz and 50 Cent who have popped up at other stops.

That's why it's no surprise that during a stop in Chicago earlier this week she was once again joined by some special guests. This time it was Jeremih and G Herbo who took the stage alongside the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper. Fan recorded videos of both artists joining her on stage flooded in the internet in the hours following the show. Nicki's fans get the individual hashtags for the Gag City concerts trending on Twitter almost every time there's a show. That leads to tons of discussion and clips being shared on social media whenever Nicki takes the stage. Check out the videos of her newest guests below.

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Jeremih & G Herbo

Not everyone has their best night in front of the Gag City audience. Opening yourself up to the scrutiny of the Barbz isn't always easy, just ask 50 Cent. The rapper joined Nicki for a pair of guest spots on the tour and during the second one found fans roasting his outfit. He probably didn't intend to conjure an early 2000s look, but that's what he ended up with according to a ton of fans online.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj bringing out Jeremih and G Herbo during her show in Chicago? Who do you think has been the best guest on the Gag City tour so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

