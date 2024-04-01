Nicki Minaj Fan Goes Viral For His Enthusiastic Rapping At Her Show

Nicki Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 tour. She's supporting her first new album in 5 years and fans are unsurprisingly hyped to see her. They made the tour her highest selling series of shows ever before it even got underway and the shows have made nightly news ever since. While much of that has been due to high-profile guests, it's worth remembering that thousands of Barbz are showing up every single night and giving their all in the audience.

That was the case for one fan in particular who went viral over the weekend. Even compared to seas of excited fans he was particularly in the zone while rapping along to Nicki's songs. In the comments, fans can't help but point out that he's an OG Barb who's been making Nicki content for years now. "12 years later and bro still doing this" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Y’all obviously don’t know that’s crunk coco he been doing this! 😂❤️❤️❤️ True Barb" another comment reads. Check out the viral video from a Pink Friday 2 tour stop below.

One Of Nicki Minaj's OG Stans Goes Viral

The Pink Friday 2 tour has been a star-studded affair ever since it took off last month. Over the weekend Nicki brought out 50 Cent during her show at Madison Square Garden. That came just a few days after she was joined by Jadakiss on stage in New Jersey. She played a pair of sold out shows in Atlanta last month. During the second she brought out both 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka Flame to join her on stage.

Over the weekend Nicki made another stop at MSG to see a Knicks game. She shared a video to Instagram with her husband and Ben Stiller all sitting courtside at the game. What do you think about the hilarious new video of a Barb having a life-changing experience at a Nicki Minaj show? Do you recognize the person in the video from older content they've made? Let us know in the comment section below.

