Nicki Minaj & Jadakiss Surprise New Jersey Fans On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

After the show, Minaj called her special guest "one of [her] faves of ALL time."

Any jitters Nicki Minaj might've been experiencing before her Pink Friday 2 Tour are long gone by now as she continues to impress us with her powerhouse stage presence. On Thursday (March 28), the mother of one made a stop in Newark, New Jersey, where she had a few surprises in store for patrons of the show. As HipHopDX reports, East Coast drill icon Fivio Foreign markedly came out to spit his bars on their 2022 collab, "We Go Up," which had the crowd going crazy.

Elsewhere, Minaj shared the stage with Jadakiss, someone who the Trinidadian credits with being an inspiration to her. Footage from the 48-year-old's stint shows a relatively calm crowd watching him. As some social media users are pointing out, this could be because the "Anaconda" artist draws in a younger crowd of listeners than the oldheads who typically bump Jada and others of his time. Nevertheless, Minaj was grateful to the former Bad Boy artist for coming out to support her.

The Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, Continues to Gag Us on Tour

"The one and only @jadakiss graced #GagCity with his presence tonight," the femcee wrote on her IG Story. "I couldn't feel more honoured. One of my faves of ALL time. Y'all know that's the truth. Kiss, thank you 🙏🏽🎀," Minaj added. On Friday (March 29), Papa Bear's mom took over Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and tonight (March 30) she's got a performance lined up at Madison Square Garden. In April, you can catch her in Washington DC, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

Nicki Minaj has been pouring all her time and energy into the Pink Friday 2 Tour this month, but somehow, the Queen of Rap has also had time to dabble in the beauty and fashion industries too. Her recently launched press-on nail line got all the love from Beyonce this week, and ahead of the weekend, Minaj confirmed she has her first-ever signature shoe dropping soon. Read all about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

