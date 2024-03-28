Nicki Minaj's Fake Nails & Tour Earn Beyonce's Approval, Trolls Tease Onika About Rihanna & Cardi B

In her sweet card, Queen B addressed her "Feeling Myself" collaborator as Onika while praising her "Pink Friday 2" performances.

BYHayley Hynes
TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC - Show

Nicki Minaj fell back, had a baby, did the mother thing, did the wife thing, all that... But now, she's back in action like we've never seen her before, moving with complete confidence on her Pink Friday 2 Tour. Things began this past winter in Oakland, and since then, we've also seen the Queen of Rap tear up the Rolling Loud stage with her latest hits and old classics. Minaj has been working so hard that she's even got the attention of Beyonce, who penned a sweet letter to her "Feeling Myself" collaborator praising her recent efforts.

"Onika, I just received your nail collection and I love them," the mother of three beautifully wrote. "Thank you so much for thinking of me and congratulations on your launch and on tour. Blessings. Love, Beyonce," her card concluded. When sharing it on her Instagram Story, Minaj was clearly proud. "Barbz, #PinkFridayNails are Queen approved. Thank you, @beyonce. Love you 💗." As with most things Papa Bear's mom shares online, this is under public scrutiny for several reasons.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour Gets Glowing Review From B.G.

Nicki Minaj Proudly Flaunts Beyonce's Praise

"Heavy on the 'congrats on your nails and tour,' cause y'all was trying to play with Nicki like she's not loved and supported in real life," one Instagram user wrote under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "Now y'all can put the made-up beef to rest," another chimed in. Elsewhere, some chose to lash out at the Queen of Rap, using her moment of celebration as a time to attack. "Cardi is out with Rihanna, BYE Nick," they said after the New Yorker and Barbadian turned up at Jason Lee's Hollywood Bash this week.

Read More: "COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist: Beyonce's Next Album To Include "Jolene," "Levii's Jeans," And 25 More Songs

Social Media Reacts

Ultimately, no matter how much speculating we do, no one really knows how Nicki Minaj feels about her "Fly" collaborator spending time with one of her biggest opps. What we are confident in, however, is Bey's love for Onika, no matter what haters have to say. Read more social media reactions to the gossip below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
DojaCatNickiMinajBeefPop CultureDoja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: Video
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsPop CultureNicki Minaj's Strawberry Blonde Hair Is Sensational, Femcee Poses For Instagram: Photos
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO NightclubPop CultureSafaree Recalls Viral Nicki Minaj Diss While Plotting "Pink Friday 2" Tour Look
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionPop CultureNicki Minaj Unleashes "Last Time I Saw You" Audio For Use On TikTok