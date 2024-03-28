Nicki Minaj's Fake Nails & Tour Earn Beyonce's Approval, Trolls Tease Onika About Rihanna & Cardi B

Nicki Minaj fell back, had a baby, did the mother thing, did the wife thing, all that... But now, she's back in action like we've never seen her before, moving with complete confidence on her Pink Friday 2 Tour. Things began this past winter in Oakland, and since then, we've also seen the Queen of Rap tear up the Rolling Loud stage with her latest hits and old classics. Minaj has been working so hard that she's even got the attention of Beyonce, who penned a sweet letter to her "Feeling Myself" collaborator praising her recent efforts.

"Onika, I just received your nail collection and I love them," the mother of three beautifully wrote. "Thank you so much for thinking of me and congratulations on your launch and on tour. Blessings. Love, Beyonce," her card concluded. When sharing it on her Instagram Story, Minaj was clearly proud. "Barbz, #PinkFridayNails are Queen approved. Thank you, @beyonce. Love you 💗." As with most things Papa Bear's mom shares online, this is under public scrutiny for several reasons.

Nicki Minaj Proudly Flaunts Beyonce's Praise

"Heavy on the 'congrats on your nails and tour,' cause y'all was trying to play with Nicki like she's not loved and supported in real life," one Instagram user wrote under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "Now y'all can put the made-up beef to rest," another chimed in. Elsewhere, some chose to lash out at the Queen of Rap, using her moment of celebration as a time to attack. "Cardi is out with Rihanna, BYE Nick," they said after the New Yorker and Barbadian turned up at Jason Lee's Hollywood Bash this week.

Social Media Reacts

Ultimately, no matter how much speculating we do, no one really knows how Nicki Minaj feels about her "Fly" collaborator spending time with one of her biggest opps. What we are confident in, however, is Bey's love for Onika, no matter what haters have to say. Read more social media reactions to the gossip below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

