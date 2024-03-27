"COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist: Beyonce's Next Album To Include "Jolene," "Levii's Jeans," And 25 More Songs

It feels like just yesterday that Beyonce shared her groundbreaking RENAISSANCE album, but it's due to celebrate its second anniversary this July. As promised, she'll be sharing the second part of the three-installment series this Friday (March 29), and has already been giving us a COWBOY CARTER rollout that's full of inspiring Western looks for the summer season. On Tuesday (March 26), the "Halo" hitmaker donned a Canadian tuxedo for an Instagram Reel soundtracked to Sly & The Family Stone's "Spaced Cowboy."

In the comment section, the BeyHive didn't take long to begin begging for the tracklist. Thankfully, unlike her RENAISSANCE visuals, the blonde beauty quickly obliged, unveiling the impressive 27-song lineup for COWBOY CARTER on Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear if she'll be working with any other artists, but we do know the previously teased cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" appears to be on the album. Other titles like "DOLLY P" and "WILLIE NELSON SMOKE HOUR" suggest we could hear from the country legends alongside Bey, but only time will tell. Interestingly, rumours are also circulating about a potential second link-up with Travis Scott.

Beyonce is Ready for Her Second RENAISSANCE Act

Of course, singles "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" will appear too, with new songs like "TYRANT," " LEVII'S JEANS," and "II HANDS II HEAVEN," just to name a few. The use of double II's throughout appears to be a nod to this being the second part of Queen B's trifecta. Keep scrolling to see the full COWBOY CARTER tracklist, and let us know who you think Beyonce's most noteworthy collaborators will be in the comments. For more music and pop culture news updates, make sure to check back in with HNHH later.

COWBOY CARTER Tracklist (Not in Order)

AMERICAN REQUIEM

BLACKBIRD

16 CARRIAGES

PROTECTOR

MY ROSE

SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON

TEXAS HOLD 'EM

BODYGUARD

DOLLY P

JOLENE

DAUGHTER

SPAGHETTI

ALLIGATOR TEARS

SMOKE HOUR II

JUST FOR FUN

II MOST WANTED

LEVII'S JEANS

FLAMENCO

THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW

YA YA

OH LOUISIANA

DESERT EAGLE

RIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN

TYRANT

SWEET HONEY BUCKIN'

AMEN

