Beyonce To Be Honored With An Innovator Award From iHeartRadio

Beyonce is already one of the most acclaimed artists in all of music. For decades now she's been a part of some smash hits and even more critical darlings. Her previous album RENAISSANCE managed to be both raking in massive acclaim from critics and spawning multiple hits. Later this month she will release the sequel COWBOY CARTER which already has a mega-hit under its belt with "TEXAS HOLD EM'." Just a few days after the release of the album the iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place in Los Angeles, where she'll be given a special award.

The media company just announced that Bey will be the recipient of their 2024 Innovator Award. She follows hitmakers like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and U2 who have won the award in the past. They also revealed that Ludacris will be doing double duty as both host and performer during the award show. He joins Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae in the roster of performers.

Beyonce Getting A 2024 Innovator Award

Earlier this week, Beyonce unveiled the album cover for COWBOY CARTER. While it very much fit with the visual theme of RENAISSANCE some fans found it controversial that she so prominently displayed the American flag. Recognizing the controversy she quickly also released the special edition cover. That second piece of album art also proved to be controversial though. Erykah Badu took to her Instagram story to accuse Bey of copying her hair in the cover.

Both singles released from COWBOY CARTER were met with major acclaim. "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD EM'" were dropped together last month following a surprise announcement during the Super Bowl. The latter has been a massive hit reaching the top spot on the Hot 100 and still lingering in the top 10 more than a month after its release. What do you think of Beyonce receiving the 2024 Innovator Award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards? Do you think she's a worth winner of the Innovator Award? Let us know in the comment section below.

