"COWBOY CARTER" Cover: Beyonce's American Flag Usage Has Music Lovers Debating

Many members of the Hive still listen to Beyonce's RENAISSANCE as if it only dropped yesterday. We've long known that the mother of three planned to expand her Grammy Award-winning LP into a three-project venture, and since she showed up to this year's ceremony to support her husband in country garb, it didn't take long for people to realize that she'll be diving into the traditionally Southern genre on Act II. Earlier this week, Bey confirmed that this month's release will be titled COWBOY CARTER and that it's been in the works for over five years now.

On the cover, the Houston native sits upon a galloping white horse, her platinum blonde hair blowing in the wind. In many of the RENAISSANCE visuals we saw Bey serving body, but for this photo, she was nearly covered from head to toe in a red, white, and blue Western ensemble while holding the American flag in one hand. The patriotism in particular is a sign of contention for some, while others feel that the "Telephone" singer is using it to make a statement.

COWBOY CARTER is Already Stirring Up Controversy

"I feel like everyone is taking the messaging of the imagery wrong because [of] the flag" one Twitter/X user expressed. "The letter that accompanied the photo was basically about reclaiming spaces where you 'did not feel welcomed.' Connect the dots." Another wrote, "The symbolism here holds a double entendre. Reclaim space as an American, and in doing so, propping Americana up while we all witness US-backed genocides. It's a miss. This cover would have been more appropriate when Obama was President, like in 2012, before Trump's campaign tbh."

One person who obviously doesn't have Beyonce's back as she attempts to make her mark on the country music industry is Azealia Banks. Earlier this week the New Yorker penned yet another of her scathing social media rants aimed at the Houston native and her husband, Jay-Z, suggesting that Bey's "White woman cosplay" isn't as endearing as she might think. Read everything Banks had to say at the link below and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

