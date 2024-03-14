Beyoncé "Act II: Cowboy Carter": 5 Things We Want

Act II: Cowboy Carter, the title of the new album by Beyonce was recently revealed on the superstar’s website. The new era to follow Renaissance is almost fully upon us, as the project is expected to be released on March 29, 2024. Beyonce nearly broke the internet when she announced the album’s first two singles in her iconic Verizon ad. Since then, “Texas Hold ‘Em” has reached number one on the Hot 100 chart and became a viral hit on social media.

Fans are beyond ready for this country album, and the reception of the lead singles proves it. Beyonce has already given us a taste of what to expect from Cowboy Carter with “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” However, there are a few other things we hope to accompany the highly anticipated album. While we may not be able to enforce these terms on Queen Bey, we can certainly dream.

A Dolly Parton Feature

During a recent interview with Knox News, country icon Dolly Parton was asked if Beyonce had recorded any covers of her music before. “Well, I think she has,” Parton answered, to the delight of fans everywhere. “I think she’s recorded 'Jolene' and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” she concluded. Admittedly, Ms. Parton only subtly revealed that Beyoncé’s cover could appear on the album. However, there’s a chance the track, if it exists, could feature Dolly Parton herself, which would be phenomenal. If there are guest appearances on Cowboy Carter, Beyonce, we want Dolly Parton to be one. Just imagine how iconic it would be!

Blue Ivy Carter

Over the years, the Beyhive has witnessed Blue Ivy’s growth, and they are almost as proud of her as her actual parents. Once dubbed the most famous baby in the world, she is now a 12-year-old Grammy Award winner. Additionally, her appearance on Jay-Z’s “Glory” when she was just two days old earned her a Guinness World Record. Blue Ivy appeared on “Brown Skin Girl” with her mother in 2019. Also, the Beyhive saw a lot of her in 2023 throughout the Renaissance World Tour. However, we would love to see her make an appearance on another Beyonce track, preferably on Cowboy Carter. Evidently, she has been honing her craft behind the scenes. It would be lovely to hear how her voice has matured since “Brown Skin Girl.”

Genre Fusion

Beyonce has never been one to shy away from experimentation, and we expect nothing less from Cowboy Carter. Throughout her career, she has consistently pushed musical boundaries, and it’s always paid off. Cowboy Carter is an album that will be heavily influenced by country music. However, knowing Beyoncé, she will bring her twist to it, and that’s exactly what we want. While paying homage to the roots of the genre, we believe Queen Bey will also be able to push the envelope yet again on this album.

Music Videos (please?)

Throughout the Renaissance era, Beyoncé did not release any music videos. That was a huge contrast to her last album, Lemonade, which had a video for each song. For Renaissance, the closest fans got to visuals was the documentary film. However, for Cowboy Carter, we want music videos. Pretty please. As a matter of fact, we won’t be greedy and ask for a music video for each song. Just please, give us visuals this time, Bey.

Another World Tour

Undeniably, the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 remains one of the most iconic things to happen in recent music history. Some have even called the experience life-changing, and that’s no surprise at all. Beyoncé went all out with it like we know she would again if she organizes a tour for Cowboy Carter. If anybody can surpass the excellence and spectacle that was the RWT, it is certainly Beyoncé herself. While she would have her work cut out for her, Queen Bey has never been one to disappoint. We do hope she expands to more locations this time though. Hive members in many more countries around the world would love an opportunity to see her live as well.

