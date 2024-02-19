7 Times Beyoncé Put Her Texas, Country Roots Into Her Music

Contrary to what some may think, Beyoncé is a country girl through and through. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she is in fact a native, and not new to this at all. Throughout her career, she has reminded listeners of this on many occasions, proudly owning her roots and heritage. Following the acclaimed Renaissance album, Act II is dropping soon, and Beyoncé is set to break into the country scene like never before.

Beyoncé made a splash in country waters in 2016, with “Daddy Lessons” off of Lemonade. However, this time, she will immerse fans in a full country experience. Fans are also curious to see if she will collaborate with any country acts in her upcoming project. In the meantime, here are seven songs in which Beyoncé has flexed her Texas, country roots.

Read More: Beyonce’s Producer Hints At “Shocking” Collaborations On New Country Album

“Sail On” (Destiny’s Child)

“Sail On” was originally performed by The Commodores, and released as the lead single from their seventh album in 1979. 19 years later, it was covered by Destiny’s Child and released as a part of their eponymous debut album. The track is an evocative testament to the enduring influence of country music on Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child. The instrumentation and lyrics of “Sail On” follow the classic sound and narrative of country music. However, the group went above and beyond in their cover of the song. While paying homage to their Texan roots, Destiny’s Child simultaneously pushed the boundaries of contemporary R&B.

“Suga Mama”

A captivating fusion of R&B sass and Texas country grit, “Suga Mama” showcases the deep-rooted musical influences of Beyoncé. The song exudes confidence and swagger while incorporating elements of traditional country music. In addition, Bey’s powerhouse vocals, dripping with Southern charm, further amplify the song’s country-infused flavor. Undoubtedly, Beyonce’s upbringing in Texas played a significant role in shaping the country influences present in “Suga Mama.”

Read More: Beyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country Charts

“Black Parade”

A powerful anthem, “Black Parade” not only celebrates Black culture, but also pays homage to Bey’s Texas roots. While there are no musical country elements present in the song, Beyoncé proudly speaks about her Southern country roots. In fact, right from the opening lines, Beyoncé makes it known that she’s from the South where her “roots ain’t watered down.”

“Formation”

Undoubtedly, “Formation” is one of the most important songs in Beyonce’s entire discography. Its release marked the beginning of the unforgettable Lemonade era in 2016. In addition to its celebration of Black culture, the song incorporates subtle country influences. Like she did on “Black Parade,” Beyoncé also proudly refers to her Southern roots on “Formation.” The music video helps serve as a visual representation of most of what she says on the song. It depicts the many sides of Beyoncé: an icon, a mother, and a Black Southern woman, among others.

Read More: Beyonce Taps Hit-Boy For New Country Songs

“Daddy Lessons”

When Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, the last thing most people expected to hear on the album was a country song. However, on “Daddy Lessons,” Beyoncé cranked up her Southern country charm higher than she ever had before. Without a doubt, this is one of the standout tracks from the groundbreaking album. It showed a part of Beyoncé some fans thought they would never see, and it was glorious. It features everything from twangy guitar licks to bluesy harmonica and stomping percussion. Since this song was put out into the world, fans have clamored for more country songs from Beyoncé. After seven years, the Queen is finally doing country, giving fans an entire album. The excitement is palpable.

“16 Carriages”

One of two singles released on February 11, 2024, “16 Carriages” is an introduction to the Act II era. Beyoncé surprise-dropped the track in the middle of the Super Bowl after her Verizon ad was shown. While it’s only been days since it was released, the song has already received widespread praise, and rightly so. The country is strong with this one, and while Beyoncé blends in some R&B elements in her delivery, “16 Carriages” is unmistakably Southern. Moreover, she’s been blessing her fans with numerous country-inspired fashion looks, rounding out a full rollout.

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

Also dropped during the Super Bowl, “Texas Hold ‘Em” is already a fan favorite. It is on track to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and might just achieve the record-breaking feat. Without a doubt, Beyoncé was deep in her country music bag when she made this one. Certainly, it is the most country-sounding track the singer has released yet. While we wait for the rest of Renaissance: Act II to drop, “Texas Hold ‘Em” is a great preview of what’s to come.

[via]