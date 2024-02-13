Beyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country Charts

Over the weekend sports fans gathered to watch the biggest football game of the year. The Super Bowl was an absolute thriller between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs that needed overtime to settle on a winner. But right in the middle of the game music fans got one of the biggest announcements of the year so far. During a surprise commercial spot, Beyonce announced the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2022 album Renaissance.

Fans were thrilled to hear that her new album ACT II is dropping in late March. The project was set up by two new singles "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD EM'." Just as fans were digesting the surprise of a new album announcement, another surprise hit. The two singles she released see her shifting her sound into a very unexpected new direction. The two tracks and seemingly the album that's on its way see Beyonce pulling from the world of country music. Though the songs still seem to have left some fans and even some radio stations baffled about what genre they are, it hasn't stopped fans from streaming them in bulk.

Beyonce Tops Apple Music Country Charts

Regardless of the debate over what genre to classify Beyonce's new singles as, Apple Music is comfortable listing them as country. That enabled Bey to quickly fly up the US Country charts on the streaming platform and achieve a pretty special Milestone. With her songs sitting at both number one and number two on the chart she officially became the first black woman to ever top Apple Music's Country chart.

One reaction fans had to Bey's shift to country was to ask K. Michelle how she felt. The rapper and singer shifted directions towards country music last year. Despite Bey sort of following her transition, Michelle was sure to clarify that there are no bad feelings. What do you think of Beyonce's new singles going in a country direction? Are you surprised she's the first black woman to ever top the Apple Music country charts? Let us know in the comment section below.

